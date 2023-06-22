Apollo Currency 24 Hour Volume Reaches $458,168.57 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $4.93 million and $458,168.57 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00042879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

