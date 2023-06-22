Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 1,490 at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,340 ($17.15) to GBX 1,490 ($19.07) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($16.12) to GBX 1,250 ($15.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.31) target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.91) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,473.75 ($18.86).

ANTO stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,498.50 ($19.17). The company had a trading volume of 313,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,402. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 971.20 ($12.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,466.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,555.39. The firm has a market cap of £14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

