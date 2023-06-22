Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,700 ($34.55) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,055 ($39.09).

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,326 ($29.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,131,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,640. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,443.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,876.50. The stock has a market cap of £31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,699 ($47.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.90) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($21,086.03). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 672 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,781. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

