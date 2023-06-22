Analyzing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and Clikia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $164.52 million 0.72 $29.34 million $0.70 1.93 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

This table compares AdTheorent and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 40.03% 12.51% 10.22% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AdTheorent and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 164.55%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

