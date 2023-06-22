Analyzing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.53, suggesting that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Detwiler Fenton Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $32.30 million 10.29 -$105.30 million ($1.22) -3.30 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Detwiler Fenton Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bit Digital.

This table compares Bit Digital and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -304.42% -82.71% -72.64% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bit Digital and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

(Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.