Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 22nd (AGFMF, DALXF, DNN, EXAS, FDS, FRD, GBNXF, MEDXF, SCS, TPRKY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 22nd:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$7.50.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $120.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $365.00 to $380.00.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) had its target price lowered by Sidoti from $12.00 to $11.00.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 965 ($12.35) to GBX 850 ($10.88).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 4,000 ($51.18) to GBX 4,200 ($53.74).

