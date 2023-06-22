Analysts Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target at $21.50

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

VERX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $109,901.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $109,901.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,985,616.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,095 shares of company stock worth $6,175,382. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Vertex Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vertex by 624.8% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $11,858,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $10,345,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $7,929,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERX stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.