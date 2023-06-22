Analysts Set Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) PT at $36.20

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

