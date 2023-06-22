Analysts Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Price Target at $60.60

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $36,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,910. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

International Seaways Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INSW opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.03. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.96%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

