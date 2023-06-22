Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $794.21

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $794.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $847.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $711.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

