Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: AMPE):

6/21/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/19/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/18/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/14/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/13/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/10/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/25/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 42,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,646. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.