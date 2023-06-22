Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: AMPE):
- 6/21/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 42,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,646. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
