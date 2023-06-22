AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Trading Up 0.3%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 3,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

AMMO Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.559 dividend. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

