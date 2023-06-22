American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.