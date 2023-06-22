AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.47

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.47 and last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 407006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

AMERCO Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

