Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.93. 23,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 75,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

In other news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $996,897.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $606.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

