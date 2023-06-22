Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $79.95, but opened at $76.40. Ambarella shares last traded at $77.86, with a volume of 215,064 shares.

Specifically, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,012 shares of company stock worth $2,499,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 97.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 638,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $29,603,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

