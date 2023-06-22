Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.37

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and traded as high as $75.88. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $75.60, with a volume of 24,112 shares.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

