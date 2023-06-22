Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) vs. Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Head to Head Review

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 6.33% 12.43% 7.09% Alpha Pro Tech 3.98% 3.73% 3.51%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $6.94 billion 4.34 $231.40 million $2.14 67.55 Alpha Pro Tech $61.98 million 0.77 $3.28 million $0.19 20.58

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Alpha Pro Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Alpha Pro Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 7 6 0 2.27 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus price target of $143.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.63%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Alpha Pro Tech on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products. The company operates through the following segments: Americas Orthopedics, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Americas Spine and Global Dental. The Americas Orthopedics segment consists of the U.S. market and includes other North, Central, and South American markets for the firm’s orthopedic product categories. The EMEA segment focuses on Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment consists of Japan, China, and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The Americas Spine and Global Dental segment focuses on the U.S. market and includes other North, Central, and South American markets for the firm’s spine business, and all geographic markets for its dental business. This segment is also involved in research, development engineering, medica

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.