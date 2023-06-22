Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $919.11 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $919.11 million and approximately $38.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,635,717,293 coins and its circulating supply is 7,250,340,463 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

