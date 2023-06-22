Akero Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,823 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 599% compared to the average volume of 404 put options.

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.09. 209,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,092. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 78,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,283,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,283,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,446,835.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 78,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,283,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,283,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,119. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,068,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 3,677.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,656 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

