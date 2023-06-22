Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Timothy Rolph Sells 78,200 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 78,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,283,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,283,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $28,076.44.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,749. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of -0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

