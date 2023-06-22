Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.69

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.69 and traded as low as $15.07. Air China shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 1,529 shares.

Air China Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 98.73% and a negative net margin of 40.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air China Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

