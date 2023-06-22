Aion Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $421,475.87 and $496.87 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00098638 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00047037 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 122.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00031900 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030644 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003308 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

