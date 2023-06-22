AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 247,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

