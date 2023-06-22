AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 493 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.8% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.03. 2,100,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,931,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

