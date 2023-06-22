AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,407 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. 37,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,649. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $13.64.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.15%.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $67,089. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

