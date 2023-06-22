Agincourt Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,950 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 56.0% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $68,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

