Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.62 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 566,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,437,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEHR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,702 shares of company stock valued at $943,633. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 318,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

