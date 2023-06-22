AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Plans Dividend of $0.12

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MINC traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $46.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares during the period.

About AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF

The AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad variety of corporate, sovereign, municipal and mortgage-backed bonds, targeting a duration of one to three years.

