Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.65-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.30 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.00 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $511.19.
Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.23. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58,600.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Adobe from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.