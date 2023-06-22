Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.65-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.30 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.23. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58,600.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

