Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,364 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,082 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $128,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

ADBE stock opened at $477.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.