AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.79

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 870146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $744.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $3,483,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.