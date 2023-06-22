ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO Sells $313,775.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $313,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,980,856.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, William Zerella sold 67,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,096,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 1,097,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,480. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

