Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $179,709.77 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002090 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002518 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

