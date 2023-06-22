Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.52-11.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.54.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $313.23 on Thursday. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.03. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Accenture to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.58.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after buying an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,819,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.