Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,529. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

