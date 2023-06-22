Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Deere & Company by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
