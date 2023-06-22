Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 262,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.