Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 262,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

