Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

