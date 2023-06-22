Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $176.20. 279,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,838. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

