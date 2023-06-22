Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $21.70 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 3.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after buying an additional 50,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.67. The stock had a trading volume of 596,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,236. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.