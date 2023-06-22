Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,128,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,837,609. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

