Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. 7,944,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,452,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.