6,962 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

