6,962 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,893,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average of $210.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

