6,806 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 5,624,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,059,660. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.