485 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $522.96. 193,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $537.10 and its 200-day moving average is $553.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

