475 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

