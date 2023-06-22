42-coin (42) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.69

42-coin (42) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $39,254.10 or 1.29958482 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00285521 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011863 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015946 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003454 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.
