25,000 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Smith & Nephew makes up 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.2 %

SNN opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.80) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

